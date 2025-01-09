'Band of Maharajas' director Girish Malik on his film making it to Oscars reminder list

The Oscars are slotted for a March ceremony this year. A couple of Indian films may be headed to the Oscars this year, under several categories.

Recently, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the "reminder list" , and it includes the name of director Girish Malik's film Band of Maharajas among several others.

The films which found a spot in the "reminder list" will now be voted upon by Oscar members and stand a chance for nomination.

Happy to receive such recognition from the Academy, Malik said, " I am very thrilled. Yahan tak pahuchna hi badi baat hai (It's a big thing to reach here and receive this kind of validation from Oscars). I know it's not an easy journey...there are so many films competing against each other. Fingers crossed. Let's see what happens next."

Producer Puneet Singh and actor Navraj Hans also expressed their excitement.

"We all are extremely happy," said Navraj.

"Girish is an extraordinary talent and a cherished friend. I have always believed in the stories he tells through his films. We are ecstatic that Band of Maharajas is finally getting the recognition it deserves and is now featured on the Academy's website," producer Puneet Singh added.

Written and directed by Girish Malik, Band of Maharajas is a musical that explores the profound theme of how music transcends borders and unites diverse cultures.