BAFTA to add three new awards categories celebrating children's TV programming

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM

BAFTA announced exciting new changes to its annual Television Awards and TV Craft Awards on Sunday. For the first time, three new categories will be introduced, dedicated to recognising outstanding children's television programming and the talented individuals behind it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Three new categories celebrating children's television and the talented people who bring the genre to life on and off screen will be introduced in next year's awards. From iconic characters beloved by families around the world, to the developmental and educational theory underpinning high-quality children's programming, the genre has sparked endless joy and creativity in the hearts and minds of younger audiences," said the British Academy.

The new categories include the Children's Scripted Award, which will honour scripted shows such as dramas and comedies, both live-action and animated. The Children's Non-Scripted Award will focus on factual programmes, including documentaries, news, and factual entertainment.

The Children's Craft Team Award will also celebrate behind-the-scenes teams working on both scripted and unscripted children's shows.

"All three categories will focus on celebrating television for audiences aged 16 and under," BAFTA said.

The announcement follows the recent creation of a Children and Family Film Award, set to debut in next year's EE BAFTA Film Awards, and a Family Award in the BAFTA Games Awards.

"All five categories have been developed in consultation with sector peers and the recently formed cross-industry Young BAFTA Advisory Group, created to steer BAFTA's year-round programmes for children and young people as well as its ongoing support for creatives and practitioners working in the children's screen industries," the Academy said.