Bad Bunny joins Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing'

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:57 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:58 AM

Bad Bunny is set to join the cast of Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, Caught Stealing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor will star alongside Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler in this crime thriller, which is based on Charlie Huston's novel of the same name. However, details about the character Bad Bunny will play have not yet been revealed.

The film is based on Hank Thompson, a former baseball player played by Austin Butler. According to the movie's description, Hank "is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s NYC."

Bad Bunny has had an impressive rise in the entertainment world. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist completed his Most Wanted Tour, supporting his newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana.

The Latin artist debuted as an actor in the hit series Narcos: Mexico, where he played Arturo "Kitty" Paez in four episodes. He later appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, where he played an assassin named Wolf. His most recent role was in Cassandro, where he acted alongside Gael Garcia Bernal.