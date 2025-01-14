Bad Bunny announces Puerto Rican concert residency

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Photo: AFP

Megastar Bad Bunny announced on Monday a 21-concert residency in his homeland Puerto Rico, with the first nine shows limited to residents of the island.

The announcement follows the successful release of his latest studio album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, which dropped earlier this month and immediately soared to top the albums chart.

It was the largest streaming week for a Latin title in more than a year, according to Billboard, which runs the US charts.

The concert residency at San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico — entitled "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui — is slated to begin July 11 and take place over subsequent Friday-Sunday three-day weekends.

Known colloquially as El Choli, the arena can accommodate more than 18,000 attendees.

That the first nine shows are available exclusively to Puerto Rican residents is an extension of the album that is a staunch affirmation of Bad Bunny's roots on the Caribbean island.

The album is a history lesson in Puerto Rican music and rhythms as well as a rallying cry that magnifies its colonial past and present and gentrification that favours luxury homes and tourism over the needs of Puerto Ricans.