‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning joins Enid Blyton adaptation ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’

'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and 'Sweet Tooth' star Nonso Anozie have also joined the cast

By CT Desk

Jessica Gunning (Photo by AFP)
Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 1:21 PM

Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 1:22 PM

The Enid Blyton book The Magic Faraway Tree is getting a big screen adaptation with an A-list cast. Among those roped in for the film are Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth, Ted Lasso), and Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), reports Deadline.

The Faraway Tree series follows Polly and Tim Thompson and their children, Beth, Joe, and Fran, who relocate to the English countryside. This is where the children discover a magical tree and its inhabitants and have many magical adventures.


Ben Gregor (Britannia) is directing the feature.

Coughlan will play woodland fairy Silky, Anozie will play Moonface, and Gunning will be Dame Washalot.


Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield are also part of the cast.

