'Azaad': Check out Raveena Tandon's daughter's viral study session amid her busy shooting schedule

Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani. Photo: AFP

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Azaad. The film stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles.

Ahead of the movie's release, a video of Rasha is making rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen juggling studies and acting.

In the video, when asked if she was ready with her lines, Rasha replied with a smile, "Studying. I have my boards in less than 10 days. My first paper is Geography."

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, introduces Devgn as a rebel (baaghi) and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. A dramatic turn in the story shows the horse going missing during a battle against British forces, and Aaman Devgn's character steps in to help find it. The clip also hints at the bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters, with the younger one looking up to his mentor. Meanwhile, Thadani plays a character from a royal family.

A couple of days ago, a new song from the film titled Uyi Amma was unveiled, where Rasha was seen showcasing her dancing skills.