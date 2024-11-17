Ayushmann Khurrana recalls 'childhood trauma'

Ayushmann Khurrana, currently touring the US with his musical band, Aayushmanbhava, is keeeping his fans engaged through his performances and a candid recent appearance on the Honestly Saying Podcast.

During the podcast, Ayushmann shared heartfelt insights into his journey as a father, which resonated deeply with listeners. “I became a father in my 20s. In fact, Vicky Donor was released when I was already a father,” he revealed. Reflecting on the challenges of parenting at a young age, he said, “Both me and Tahira [Kashyap] evolved together because we were very young parents.”

Ayushmann, who has a daughter, spoke about how this relationship shaped him as a person. “The best part is that I have a daughter. You become a better person. Daughters teach you to be more empathetic,” he said, encapsulating the emotional growth he attributes to fatherhood.

Ayushmann also opened up about how his parenting style differs significantly from that of his own father. “I’m a completely different father,” he admitted with a laugh. “Mine was a dictator. Getting beaten with chappals, belts, etc., were par for the course, and of course, there was childhood trauma.”

Sharing a particularly painful memory, he recounted, “One day I was returning from a party, and my shirt smelled of cigarette smoke. Now, I never touched it because of the fear of my father. But I still got beaten up for it.”

While Ayushmann has been absent from cinemas in 2024, his upcoming projects have fans eagerly awaiting his return. He is currently filming a yet-untitled Dharma Productions film alongside Sara Ali Khan, marking an exciting collaboration. Additionally, Ayushmann announced his entry into Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with Thama. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.