Ayushmann Khurrana on why Ananya Panday 'fit the bill' for the role in 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the upcoming release of Dream Girl 2, where he stars alongside Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl, which surprised everyone with a collection of nearly Rs 140 crore at the box office.
Prior to the release of the film, Ayushmann shared his thoughts about the film and addressed the age gap between him and his co-star Ananya Panday.
In an interview with Indian Express, Khurrana, who plays the role of both a man and a woman in the film, was quoted as saying, "I really wanted to go all out with this character and reach the epitome of femininity and the closest competition was Ananya Panday, so I had to put in a lot of effort in this one. And, I am glad people have liked Dream Girl and I hope they continue to do so in Dream Girl 2 as well.”
He also spoke about why Ananya replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in this film. "This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable. It was fun working with her and I would love to work with her in the future as well," he added.
Dream Girl 2 also comprises Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa, all playing pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25.
