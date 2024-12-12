Ayushmann Khurrana begins shooting for horror comedy 'Thama'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Rashmika Mandanna for upcoming movie Thama.

He shared a glimpse of the warm welcome he received on his first day on set.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Khurrana posted a picture of a special welcome card from the makers, which introduced him as the lead in Maddock Films' "horror-comedy universe".

The card read, "Dear Ayushmann, It's fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than 'Ayushmann' to play the 'un-dead' Thama? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best wishes, DV."

In another story, the Bala actor shared a note from a crew member who expressed excitement about starting the project. The note read, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally it's Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a great first day with us...Let's make good memories..."

In the film, Khurrana will share screen space with Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.