Auto review: 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve is a truck of many talents

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve

For decades, the rugged Wrangler has been the iconic face of Jeep. However, it’s the family-focused Grand Cherokee that has been the volume seller among the two. With that said, in this new world where new energy vehicles and minimalist design are ruling hearts, can this classic mid-size SUV still hold its ground, or is it destined to catch dust in showroom lots and fade away? To find out more, I drove the top-spec and aptly named 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve and found myself pleasantly surprised. Here’re my two cents.

Design and aesthetics

We have now passed the WK2 generation to the WL gen’ and this change is significant because with the new Grand Cherokee comes an increase in overall size and the incorporation of a useful 3-row layout.

The new vehicle is completely reimagined, but it still retains a very traditional 2-box design. The face, on closer inspection, bears a resemblance with the “Big Daddy” Grand Wagoneer, particularly the signature seven-slot grille and slim LED-lit headlamp clusters that flank it. Satin chrome trims mandated by American design are present here also in the form of a strip underlining the grille-light arrangement and lower valance. While the silhouette is simplistic, delicate creases accentuate the otherwise flat body panels. The rear design is an evolution of the predecessor’s but with sleeker lamps and the unique chrome window surrounds, which connect the rear and side windows, adds some flair too. And of course, being the most top-spec city variant, it gets elegant multi-spoke 21-inch wheels as well. All in all, the new Grand Cherokee doesn’t make a grand style statement but certainly bears a balanced aesthetic that many will favour.

The cabin offers a refreshing ambience from the minimalist designs of electric vehicles (EVs) and the stark and overly familiar architecture of many European vehicles. The stretch of dashboard wood and quilted leather upholstery on the seats add old-school charm, while the three-screen layout adds good amounts of modernity and digital sophistication. The central 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment screen is intuitive and user-friendly (and comes with customisable widgets), though its size feels modest compared to those in modern EVs. The fancy passenger-side screen, which can display a full-screen map view, has been made invisible to the driver on purpose, and there is a colourful digital instrument cluster as well. Thankfully, Jeep has retained physical buttons for the A/C controls.

The driver’s seat offers 16-way power adjustability, ensuring excellent comfort and positioning. However, the cushioning could be softer, which is surprising given that sofa-like comfort is preferred across the Atlantic. Rear seat space is generous, with around two inches between the knees and the front seats, and manual privacy shades enhance the luxe feel, while the third-row is genuinely accommodating and easily accessible, thanks to power-folding functionality.

Powertrain and performance

The base engine is the popular Chrysler’s 3.6-litre V6, but the Summit Reserve gets the larger, much-loved 5.7-litre Hemi V8 which in full song produces 362 PS and 529 Nm. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the specific output is anything but groundbreaking, the numbers represent excess power, and we love it. Floor the throttle, and after a slight hesitation (for the downshift), the tail pipes throw a thunderous sound that accompanies an impressive surge of power. It can easily rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in about 6 seconds. The Summit is essentially a sports car engine mounted on a truck chassis, but it’s equally comfortable coasting in half-throttle, whether you’re carrying two passengers or a full house of seven. Also, despite its size, the light steering and decent visibility make it surprisingly manageable within city limits. The crisp 360-degree camera view and the special rearview mirror camera view also help with driving maneuvers. However, the engine feels a touch unrefined and the transmission’s rotary dial is a finicky apparatus.

If pushed around corners, the Summit will roll from side to side due to its weight and height-adjustable soft sprung Quadra-Lift air suspension. On the flipside, ride quality is certainly plush, almost matching that of an Audi Q7. Fuel economy is predictably dismal at 5.2 km/l, even with cylinder deactivation technology. Thankfully, the 87-litre fuel tank offers a range of around 450 km, softening the blow somewhat. This Cherokee trim is more suited to urban environments than rugged escapades, especially with those 21-inch wheels. The five accessible driving modes ensure it’s versatile enough for light trails, but I wouldn’t risk those bumpers, any further.

Features and functionality

When it comes to conveniences and connectivity the Summit Reserve is a treasure trove of features and is only a party piece short of being an ultra-luxury vehicle. The vehicle boasts a seat massage function with modes like Rock Climb and Waterfall, and a punchy 950W 19-speaker Macintosh audio system. There’s an HDMI port for the front passenger screen, allowing you to play video games. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports in both the front and rear cabins, and also comes with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the slanted orientation of the wireless charging pad interrupts charging.

As for family safety, besides ISOFIX mounting points for the child seats, the “Fam Cam” feature lets you monitor rear passengers via the infotainment screen. It also includes driver assistance systems like Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation Assist, etc. but the semi-autonomous driving assists do intervene more than expected. The medium-sized boot offers nearly 500 litres but it can be expanded to about 1,330 litres with the third row folded and up to 2,400 litres with both down.

Verdict

Big, but not overly bold. Comfortable. Powerful. Tech-laden. These are some of the adjectives that came to mind after I drove the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve. It is the ideal vehicle for suburban families with a dose of fun. But the average build quality, reliability, and resale, which have been the bane of American cars for decades, does take away some of that shimmer away.

GOOD: Old-school charm; Space with a 3rd row; tech-laden; power; sonorous exhaust note

BAD: Average build quality; fuel economy; reliability and residual value

EDITOR’S RATING- 7.5/10 stars

SPECIFICATIONS