Auto Review: 2024 Honda Accord e:HEV EXL looks good, rides well

The 11th generation Accord is here with fresh minimalist styling, more features and a new hybrid powertrain option.

Whenever people ask me for advice about what family commuter to buy, I always suggest vehicles by Honda or Toyota. It’s a no-brainer. These vehicles are affordable, utilitarian and reliable.

From 2023, we have had a new generation Honda Accord. And this time around, it’s got a more refined design, some technological upgrades and is even available with a hybrid power train. I had a long-duration test drive of the e:HEV EXL version, which is the top-spec hybrid variant, and here are my thoughts on the vehicle.

Design and aesthetics

The new Honda Accord is a ‘looker’. But its allure isn’t attributed to bright colours or new-fangled bodywork. In fact, it relies on mature styling with muted details, which resonate well with upmarket minimalist design. The new car retains the fastback silhouette of the last generation, but its body creases are now softer. The interesting giant chrome unibrow over the headlamps that was unique to its predecessor is now gone. It has been replaced with a simpler mesh grille, which is flanked by powerful LED headlamps. The claw profile of the rear lamps has also been replaced with retro-styled luminaires with clean horizontal details. The new Accord may not have a luxury badge, but surely it can hang loose with luxury cars, in terms of exterior design.

The cabin of the old Accord was a comfortable place to be in, like a familiar old couch. The new interior aesthetic has been upgraded to match the current family design signatures. It still has predominantly black surfaces and those familiar plastics but gains a new mesh grille that stretches along the dash and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The latter is the quickest infotainment system we’ve ever tested thanks to a responsive screen and high processing speeds. And they’ve also given it a physical on/off button that doubles as a volume knob for better tactility. But for this price, they could have added ambient lighting as well.

Given its relatively sporty silhouette, the seats are set rather low, which may be something to think about if you’re nearing retirement. And I do miss the predecessor’s steering wheel, it was chunkier and had larger steering controls, but this new 3-spoke unit isn’t too shabby. The seats are wide and accommodating and the soft leather does add another degree of ‘comfy’ to it. It’s got lavish room in the rear cabin as well. There were an extra 6 inches between my knees and the front seats. Open the boot and you get a trunk so wide and deep; the 473 litres will easily fit all the luggage. But surprisingly, it doesn’t have an auto boot close button.

Powertrain and performance

Under the hood is a hybrid system, one that puts out a decent 204 horses, which is the combined effort of two electric motors (powered by a Lithium-Ion battery) and a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that runs on an Atkinson cycle. The torque is channelled through an E-CVT to the front wheels.

On start up, there is a slight hiss from the electric powertrain, which is slowly drowned out when you pick-up speed. The best part about driving a hybrid is when you get into the vehicle, and you’re left astonished by the indicated range. This one showed 800km and a 6.8l/100km economy, which is incredible considering this is a mid-size saloon. All thanks to the regenerative braking technology. You see, the energy discharged when you apply the brakes is returned via the charge motor to the high voltage battery which then powers the electric motors. It’s basically recycling energy.

It does have a dedicated EV mode that will run a short distance (under low acceleration loads), but when you step on the accelerator, the power from the petrol engine kicks in almost seamlessly. It certainly isn’t as quick as the much-loved turbocharged 2.0L flagship motor it replaces, but there is a decent amount of pull at most speeds.

On the roads, it moves with confidence like all Accords of the past. It feels planted and stable both in high speed and around corners, and it even shreds speed hard thanks to its four-wheel disc brakes system. What’s changed is the ride quality, it’s much plusher now.

Practicality and features

The 12-speaker Bose sound system proved its high-fidelity characteristic across several genres, which is good news for audiophiles. Furthermore, the infotainment system also comes with 2 USB-C ports upfront and even the rear has a similar arrangement. And while a proprietary navigation system is not available, it does come with Google built-in and connected services, which is the better way to get around the ever-changing road systems of Dubai. You can also connect using wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

And if safety is your concern, worry not! The Accord has every kind of electronic chaperone to keep your family safe. It has several airbags, Hill Start Assist, TPMS and a Honda Sensing suite which bring with it adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System etc. But the one thing it lacks and certainly deserves is a 360-degree camera at this price. The Back seat reminder is also a nice feature to have.

The dual-zone climate control did its best to keep the cabin cool with some help from the remote starter which prevented us from turning into overbaked items in what could essentially be a mobile glasshouse, especially on the harshest days. The rear vents helped as well.

Verdict

There is no sleight of hand (gimmicky features), stupendous power output or a marketing campaign to push sales for this Accord. But know this! The 2024 Honda Accord e:HEV is a stylish sedan car that satisfies every requirement as a family car, with the quality that is built to last, and the range to go for hundreds of kilometres. Even with the slightly inflated pricing and a few chinks in its armour, the 2024 model – like Accords before it - remains a champion of the people. Except now it knows its worth!

GOOD: Understated styling; build quality; space; fuel economy and range; reliability and resale

BAD: Pricier than expected; no more turbo 2.0L;