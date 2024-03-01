Atrangi Holi Fest 2024 to take place in Dubai

The extravaganza will feature renowned DJs like DJs Ace, Buddha, KV5, and Yogmusic
UV Events & Plush Nightlife present Atrangi Holi Fest 2024, the most electrifying Holi celebration in Dubai, happening at The SQUARE in Dubai Sports City on March 3.
With 10 hours of non-stop entertainment featuring Bollywood artists like 'Bhumicka Singhh' and DJ Lady Barot, live Dholis, food stalls, and herbal colours, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.
VIP bookings are available for those seeking luxury, and tickets start from just Dh35. Get ready for a day filled with music, dance, and the vibrant spirit of Holi.
Bollywood superstar’s longtime Romanian friend Iulia Vantur reveals how the actor inspires and motivates her
These designers have introduced collections best suited for the Holy month
The singer's daughter shared the news of his demise on Instagram
It also won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture in drama at the Golden Globes in January
The SAG Awards were streamed live on Netflix, a first for a major Hollywood award show
The Indian singer recently performed at the city's first-ever music festival Untold
Being vegan can be challenging while dining out, but we have you covered with a list of restaurants to choose from