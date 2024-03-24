Atif Aslam shares pictures of daughter Haleema on her first birthday

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:50 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, popular for hits like 'Tu Jaane Na,' 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' and 'Jeena Jeena,' often shares pictures and videos on his social media platforms to offer glimpses into his personal life.

This time too, the singer took to his Instagram to share pictures of his daughter, Haleema, on the occasion of the little one's first birthday.

In the first picture, Atif can be seen happily playing with the little kid.

In another picture, the singer shared a heart-melting image of the one-year-old with a caption that read, "Baba has kept princess's shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23 #atifaslam #happybirthday #fatherlove #daughters."

Atif and his wife, Sarah, became parents to the little girl last year. Announcing the arrival of the little one, Atif in March wrote, "Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films, including Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Main Rang Sharbaton ka.

