Art Dubai 2024 to offer global artists' personal interpretations of reality

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 2:02 PM

Art Dubai 2024 is primed to dazzle with its 17th edition, showcasing a plethora of global artistic talent from March 1 to March 3 at the Madinat Jumeirah Dubai. With over 120 contemporary, modern, and digital presentations from 60 cities across 40 countries, the premier art fair promises a memorable experience. Divided into four sections—Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Digital, Art Dubai Modern, and Bawwaba—the event has sparked anticipation within art circles worldwide.

Attendees can expect an immersive journey through a diverse range of artistic perceptions, offering personal interpretations of reality from acclaimed artists.

Artistic director Pablo De Val described Art Dubai as more than just an art fair, emphasising its role as a gathering place for artistic communities. He stated, "We offer a pathway for emerging and younger galleries and hope to reflect the diversity of these communities."

Art Dubai Modern's thematic focus revolves around artworks inspired by cultural exchanges with the Soviet Union post-1960s. It explores how the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia have appropriated the Soviet ethos in their artistic creations.

Shifting focus to Art Dubai Contemporary, the spotlight shines on artists primarily from the Global South, supplemented by international representations.

Bawwaba, meaning "gateway" in Arabic, offers a curated selection of solo presentations centred around the theme of healing.

Art Dubai Digital steals the show with its innovative use of immersive technologies, pushing the boundaries of traditional artwork. Krista Kim, alongside Linda Dounia and Studio Meeson, presents digital presentations that capture the experiential, corporeal, and internal dimensions of the female body using code, showcasing the forefront of digital artistry.

Another Krista Kim highlight comes under Art Dubai’s special commissions, with Julius Baer – a LED installation titled the ‘Heart Space’. The immersive experience will allow guests to connect one another with the universal language of a heartbeat. Each visitor’s unique heart beat will be visualised through hypnotic patterns and meditative shapes across an LED screen. The aim is to depict the oneness of the human entity.

Thought-leadership talks will tackle pressing issues such as climate change during the event. The Global Art Forum, titled ‘Whether or Not,’ will explore the urgent need for artists to address environmental concerns creatively, aiming to raise awareness and drive solutions. Additionally, initiatives like the Modern and Collector Talks will delve into the forces shaping global art culture and evolving landscapes of art collection, offering valuable insights into the industry's dynamics.

The educational section returns with the fourth edition of the A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme, devised by Goa-based artist Sahil Naik. The programme will debut at the fair and subsequently expand to over 100 schools, engaging 15,000 students.

Art Dubai receives crucial support from its partners: A.R.M. Holding and Swiss Wealth Management Group Julius Baer, who sponsor the event. This year, luxury jewellery and watch brand Piaget joins as a new partner, alongside lifestyle developer HUNA. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is the strategic partner

