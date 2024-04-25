UAE

Arijit Singh to perform at sold-out show in Dubai

The concert is set to take place on April 27

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 10:23 PM

Arijit Singh, the beloved singer, is set to dazzle music lovers in Dubai and the UAE once again in a sold-out concert organised by PME Entertainment on Saturday, April 27.

This time, the concert promises a unique experience with Arijit performing on a ramp extending into the audience area.


The event is sponsored by Khaleej Times and Emirates NBD, with additional support from Coca Cola and Rexon. Lucky attendees stand a chance to win a trip to Arijit Singh's concerts in the UK, courtesy of Burj Mayfair Real Estate and Khaleej Times.

