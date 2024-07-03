Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' won't have a clash Disney's 'Moana 2' at the box office

The actor was starring in 'Player Kings' when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene
Fans of the Broadway musical Wicked will have reason to rejoice sooner than anticipated as Universal Pictures has advanced the release date for its highly anticipated film adaptation.
Originally slated for November 27, the movie will now hit theatres on November 22, 2024, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.
Directed by Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the cinematic rendition of Wicked features an ensemble cast led by Ariana Grande in the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.
The decision to move the release date forward aims to capitalise on the extended holiday weekend, allowing more time for the film to generate buzz and attract audiences.
The rescheduled date also strategically avoids a clash with Disney's Moana 2, positioning Wicked to potentially dominate the Thanksgiving box office alongside Paramount's Gladiator II, which stars Paul Mescal and is slated for release on the same day.
The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked is a transformation of the Tony-winning musical, itself inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines characters from L Frank Baum's classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
The film promises a spellbinding journey through the magical land of Oz, with performances that director Jon M Chu described as both uplifting and emotionally resonant.
A star-studded supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang, adding depth to the vibrant world of Oz envisioned for the silver screen.
Producers Marc Platt and David Stone are at the helm of this ambitious project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
During CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jon M Chu offered a glimpse of the film's grandeur, declaring, "We dreamed very, very, very big for Wicked, a magical land of sights and sounds that will astonish, and performances that will lift your spirits and occasionally break your heart."
Following the release of the first instalment in 2024, Wicked will return with Wicked: Part Two in November 26, 2025.
