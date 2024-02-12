Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo-starrer 'Wicked' trailer unveiled at 2024 Super Bowl

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 6:33 PM

Makers of the upcoming musical Wicked Part 1 starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Evio, unveiled the film's official trailer during the Super Bowl 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Ariana shared the first trailer that she captioned, "WICKED. November 27th."

According to Deadline, , the big-screen adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, originally based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, previously adapted into MGM's classic 1939 film of the same name.

The story is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, which examines how the green-skinned Elphaba (Erivo) became the Wicked Witch of the West, as well as the sorceress Glinda's (Grande) trajectory to becoming known as the Good Witch.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar; Ethan Slater as Boq; Bowen Yang as Pfannee; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked will be released in two parts with the 'Part 1' releasing on November 27.

Chu previously shared on Instagram why they opted to make two films for the musical.

"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years," Chu said in an open letter posted on Instagram. "So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters." ANI

ALSO READ: