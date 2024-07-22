Ariana Grande, Cardi B, other Hollywood stars react to Biden's dropout from US presidential race

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:43 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:45 PM

US President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the 2024 presidential campaign has evoked reactions from the members of the Hollywood fraternity as well.

Taking to X, actor, singer and director Barbra Streisand penned a post in support of Biden.

She called Biden "a man who accomplished significant achievements".

"Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy," Barbra posted on X.

On Sunday, Biden announced he is not seeking re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Comedian and TV host, Ellen DeGeneres also reacted to the news and took to her official Instagram account to share, "I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done."

As per Variety, Oscar-winner and Billie Eilish's brother and song-writing collaborator Finneas posted a photo of his family standing with the President and wrote, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."

On Instagram, singer Ariana Grande re-posted Biden's own post endorsing Harris as his replacement in the coming presidential election.

Cardi B also threw her support immediately behind Harris.