Apple improves the MacBook Air with new M3 chip

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:43 AM

It’s a chip off the old block, and in more ways than one. And the operative word here is indeed the chip – Apple’s new M3 processor, which debuted on the latest version of the MacBook Air earlier this year.

The MacBook Air is by most accounts the world’s favourite laptop. So, by popular consensus, it is good, perhaps even the best, for everyday mass market applications. So, how are you supposed to make the best even better?

The answer: By a few simple tweaks – and a single major one. The major tweak that upgrades the MacBook Air is no doubt the new M3 processor from Apple. The MacBook Air, which is the Lite or home version of Apple’s professional MacBook Pro laptop, hitherto had a processor that could only be described as underpowered when compared with its Intel-based Pro siblings. But no longer.

With the introduction of the M3, Apple seems to have hit upon a game changer, pushing the boundaries of performance again with this new silicon. The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU that offer remarkable speed and efficiency. Whether you're rendering 3D graphics, editing 4K videos, or simply juggling multiple applications, the M3 chip can handle it all with aplomb.

We ran all the heaviest and most demanding applications that we could find on our test device, such as editing heavy video files and photos, and found the MacBook Air to be a powerhouse, seamlessly handling all tasks with speed while still maintaining an impressive battery life. The performance leap is particularly noticeable when running resource-intensive applications; it feels like having a desktop computer in the form of a sleek laptop.

This desktop-like performance is even more realistic when you consider that now you can connect up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed — perfect for business users, or anyone who requires multiple displays for multitasking across apps or spreading out documents at the same time.

Business users – and indeed home users – will also be delighted with the way the new MacBook Air handles everyday applications like word processors and spreadsheets. Apple claims that working on Excel, for example, is 35 percent faster than the previous MacBook Air with the M1 chip. While we didn’t have the sophisticated tools for such precise measurements, the increase in speed was palpable to a lay user like me when it came to both Word and PowerPoint, as well as Excel. The programmes launched in a flash, saved in the blink of an eye and generally responded with a crisp and sustained speed.

Apple claims that compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air delivers up to 2x faster performance, up to 50 percent faster web browsing, and up to 40 percent longer battery life. Having been long-time users of Windows laptops, we would generally agree, especially on the web browsing speed and battery life. There were no lags in loading YouTube videos and when it comes to battery life, this latest MacBook Air is a charge-and-forget device.

Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life and in my day-to-day use — streaming, browsing, and running productivity apps — I was able to get through an entire workday without reaching for my charger. Apple says that you can leave the charger at home when taking this laptop to office on your workday, and we are convinced.

The long battery life does not come with a compromise on the display, one of the most power-hungry parts of a laptop. Instead, the gorgeous display is a Liquid Retina panel that has a resolution of 2560 x 1664 and is nothing short of stunning. Colours pop, blacks are deep, and the overall visual experience is enhanced by True Tone technology, which adjusts the display's warmth based on your environment.

The screen brings vibrant colours and crisp details to life. It’s perfect for photo editing, streaming, or simply enjoying your favourite Netflix series. Plus, the 400 nits of brightness ensure that you can comfortably use it even in bright sunlight — a crucial feature for those who enjoy working outdoors or in cafes.

Moving on from the performance, let's talk aesthetics. The MacBook Air 13-inch with the M3 chip retains the classic design language we’ve come to expect from Apple, with a few modern tweaks that elevate its appeal. Apple has managed to pack all the goodness into a chassis that’s not only slim but also robust, making it a reliable choice for on-the-go users.

In fact, the entire metal housing is leas than an inch in thickness, even when closed with the screen folded. And at less than 2kg the MacBook Air lives up to the “air” on its monicker. The incredibly light weight makes it the perfect travel companion, whether you're commuting to work, heading to class, or jetting off on a weekend getaway.

While the MacBook Air M3 is a powerhouse, it’s not without drawbacks, albeit only a very few. One of the most talked-about aspects of modern laptops is their port selection, and the MacBook Air M3 is no exception. With only two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, users may find themselves in a bind if they want to connect multiple peripherals simultaneously. For those who rely on USB-A devices, external displays, or other connectors, you’ll likely need to invest in adapters or a dock. While the shift to USB-C is understandable, it can feel a bit restrictive compared to some competitors that offer a broader range of ports.

Also, while undoubtedly a fantastic machine, the new MacBook Air M3 does come with a price tag that may deter some potential buyers. Starting at Dh4,599 for the 256GB SSD storage version with 8GB RAM, the 13-inch model goes up to Dh6,279 for the 512GB SSD with 16GB RAM, which we would recommend as the one to get. If you fancy the 15-inch version then expect to pay a grand more for all the variants over the 13-incher.

If you’re a student or someone on a budget, you might find yourself weighing the investment against other less expensive laptops that still deliver decent performance. However, it’s essential to consider the longevity and resale value of an Apple product, which often makes the initial investment worthwhile in the long run.

However, the combination of stunning performance, a beautiful display and impressive battery life make the MacBook Air M3 a worthy contender in the laptop arena. While it has its limitations — namely, the port selection and price — its pros far outweigh the cons for most users.

For the creative sorts, professionals and anyone who values performance and design, the MacBook Air M3 is a great choice that promises to meet the demands of modern computing and fit snugly into your bag. And, most of all, it’s a MacBook – and you know what that means: flauntability. Whether you’re an Apple fan or not, it’s the laptop to be seen with, along with the added bonus of great performance. Happy computing!