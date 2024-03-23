'Apologise to Kate!': Fans attack Kim Kardashian after Princess says she has cancer

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 9:50 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM

Rumours surrounding the condition of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, have come to rest after a bold yet heartbreaking announcement from the royal herself on Friday, revealing her cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

After months of social media conspiracies and rumours surrounding the princess, including negative comments and jokes from celebrities, the internet has come to a hush when it comes to the cyber ambush.

One of the big names from the industry who took a dig at Kate during rumours of her 'disappearance' was American reality star, Kim Kardashian, who is now facing backlash for her post.

In an earlier post on Instagram, the star shared an older picture of herself next to a car — back when she had blonde hair — with the caption: "On my way to go find Kate."

In her latest post that shows a rainbow near the countryside, posted 12 hours ago, Netizens have expressed their hate and anger for Kim after her previous dig at the princess' condition, with many waiting for her to put out a formal apology.

"Where is the apology to Kate?," commented one user.

"Kate is suffering from cancer and she’s been under treatment this whole time, you should take down the post by now," said another user.

"Poor choice of humour, indeed not funny at all."

"Please apologize about the Kate remark. As a cancer survivor you will never know how difficult and devastating the news is when diagnosed."

Amid the enraged comments, there were some comments from her fans showering her love under the new post.

Her sister and reality star Khloe Kardashian commented: "Lol I love you."

On the other hand, Hollywood actor Blake Lively who had also poked at the situation came out with a public apology on her Instagram.

The actress ended her apology by sending good wishes. "Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Photo: Screengrab

The star faced flak from Netizens after a post that mocked the photoshop mishap by Kate Middleton. The post has been deleted from Lively's account.

In a photo carousel, Blake edited herself onto a distorted chair near a pool. She went on to edit lemons and the beverage into the picture.

Taking to the caption, Lively wrote: "I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA. (Missing in action)."

Most netizens were furious in her comments, some saying they would now be unfollowing her.

Kate, 42, hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas until a video surfaced of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne. It showed them walking from a shop that sells produce grown on the royal family's Windsor estate.

