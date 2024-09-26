AP Dhillon treats fans with self-directed music video 'After Midnight'

AP Dhillon (Photo by AFP)

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon dropped the highly anticipated music video After Midnight, from his buzzing new EP, The Brownprint.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Dhillon treated fans with the music video.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of an Indian village in Haryana, the video rife with drama and emotion delves into the complexities of heartbreak and longing.

Directed and edited by Dhillon himself, the cinematic visual follows the love story of a modest shopkeeper, portrayed by the Dhillon. The video chronicles the protagonist's emotional journey as he grapples with the aftermath of a failed relationship. While he confronts the pain of deceit and heartbreak as he seeks closure, his former love interest makes an unforeseen appearance in an attempt to rekindle their connection, hoping for a second chance.

After Midnight captures the universal themes of love, loss and the human desire for connection and closure.

Sharing his thoughts on the music video, Dhillon said in a press note: " The experience of directing and editing this video was incredibly rewarding. I wanted to create a music video that told a relatable story. I believe that music has the power to connect people on a deep level. I hope After Midnight resonates with audiences and helps them feel understood."