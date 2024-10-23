Anupam Kher drops fun video with Kailash Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a fun-filled video with renowned singer Kailash Kher.

In the video, the Saaransh actor can be seen sharing some light-hearted moments with the ace singer. The hilarious caption with the video reads, "Kher kher mein.. #HairTodayGoneTomorrow."

It seems as if the video was made while they were travelling.

Kailash Kher has sung hit tracks such as Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Chand Sifarish, Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi, Ya Rabba and Arziyan among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Signature which premiered on Zee5 on October 4.

The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

Kher 's film Vijay 69 is all set to release on Netflix on November 8. The heart-warming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.