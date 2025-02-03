Anupam Kher and Salman Khan are 'old friends'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. Photo: AFP

Veteran actor Anupam Kher treated his fans to a rare picture of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the Emergency actor shared a picture of him hugging Khan. He captioned the post: "Salman aur main! Hum zyada bhale naa miley, par jab milte hain toh saalo ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhaai deti!" (Salman and I! We may not meet often, but when we do, the happiness of years of friendship is clearly visible on our faces.)

On the work front, Kher's latest big screen project is Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut. (Read the review here.)

Khan, on the other hand, will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for an Eid release.