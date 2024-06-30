Anna George on women empowerment in the MENA region

Show to feature Khan’s signature humour
Anna George has always had an ear for sound and an eye for successful partnerships. It was this penchant for the business of rhythm that helped her navigate her way in the music industry.
She played the part of a music and brand partnerships specialist for more than 15 years in the MENA music and entertainment industry.
And that’s when she identified a chasm in the way the industry dealt with male stars and their female counterparts. “My experiences in the music industry made me aware of the gender gap and importance of supporting female musicians. It’s a global challenge within the industry; while there was no single turning point, lots of moments throughout my journey, such as tending all-male line-ups at festivals to the historic under-representation of women in major music awards highlighted the desire for me to play a role in helping bridge the gap,” says George in an interview with City Times.
And so was born the idea of FTA, or Female Talent Agency, which came into being this year. The company is a female-led creative agency specialising in music and brand partnerships in the region.
“It's been a life-long dream to run my own company. I’ve always trusted that the right moment would come, and here we are! With years of experience and a deep sense of gratitude for the journey that brought me here, I knew it was time to take the leap. My career path so clearly brought me to this moment. In mid-2023, I made the decision it was time to launch FTA, but I wanted to wrap up the projects I was in the midst of first, so come the end of December, I stepped out of the corporate world and embarked on the busiest January of my life to launch FTA in early February,” explains the founder of FTA.
The entrepreneur, who spent her formative years in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, has enjoyed a high-profile career that includes stints in firms such as Sony Music Entertainment Middle East, TikTok, and Dubai International Film Festival. And it honed her skills for what was to come.
Of course, she admits, going from a corporate set-up to an entrepreneurial one came with its own share of challenges. “One major hurdle was adjusting from a structured environment with ample resources to handling every aspect of my business on my own. In the beginning I felt like I was being pulled in so many different directions with unhealthy working hours.”
“I decided that it was important to meet fellow entrepreneurs and business owners. I put a message out on my LinkedIn/networking groups to find people who were at the exact same stage I was at. Surrounding myself with people on a similar path became my new safety net -- it brought guidance, reassurance, we navigated challenges together and a few of these new contacts have even led to possible collabs.”
Today, her company represents artists from Morocco to Saudi Arabia, including stars such as Lebanese singer/songwriter Nurzy, whose credits include songs like Heetan El Beit; Arab pop star Reina Khoury, and Saudi Arabian star TamTam.
IFPI, representing the recording industry worldwide, conducted research in 2022, which shows that people living in the UAE listen to an average of 22.5 hours of music a week, 22 percent higher than the global average.
With a medium that is so pervasive, it’s becomes even more important for the presence of women to be woven into its tapestry.
“A female-focused talent agency [like FTA] is important, not only for promoting gender equality but also for celebrating diversity, empowering female artists, and driving innovation within the music industry,” explains George.
“FTA currently represents 20 female artists with that number looking to grow quickly as the team grows,” she adds.
The music landscape is shifting, becoming more fluid, more dynamic and more accessible than ever before. “One of the main catalysts driving this evolution has been the rapid growth of digital streaming platforms and social media networks which have democratised the distribution and consumption of music.
“Brands can leverage these digital platforms to amplify their message, engage with fans and build brand loyalty in ways that were not possible before,” writes George on the platform SME10X (formerly SME Advisor Middle East), a digital platform aimed at business owners and senior executives across the GCC.
She adds that the music scene is in a chimera state, artists experimenting with new genres, from traditional Arabic pop, hip-hop, electronic dance, Shaabi, Rai to Bedouin.
“We are seeing more experimenting with music. These artists are breaking boundaries, challenging stereotypes, and using their creativity to re-define the narrative and FTA embraces and celebrates that. It’s great to see these artists more so than ever feeling empowered to be who they want to be. Of course there are still hurdles, but they are carving out their own paths in the industry. The future of the female music industry in the Arab world is incredibly promising filled with endless possibilities and opportunities for growth and recognition,” she says.
The path to success is littered with early mornings, late nights, empty coffee cups and worn-out shoes. George understands this well, waking up every day around 5am. “At 5.20am, I dash to the gym. By 7.10am, I am back at home and ready for the school run, which is one of my favourite parts of the day. My kids are morning people. By 8am I’m settled at my desk reading my FTA and personal goals for 2024. I do this every morning, followed by delving in two-three case studies of global music-brand partnerships.”
After a day crammed with artist meetings, brand meetings, and various project briefs, George wraps up at about 6pm and tries to spend some time with her children. “I make it a point to try attend at least one networking event per week… and spend some quality time with my kids before diving into calls with counterparts in the US (not every night) from around 8pm-9pm.”
For others of the same ilk who want to go down an entrepreneurial journey, she says, “Don’t tell people more than they need to know, respect your privacy.” She adds that it helps to act like you’ve already manifested what you want. Ditching the idea that shyness is a helpful trait, she encourages people to create their own chances.
Finally, she says, “Surround yourself with a small circle of people from your industry you trust; friends you’ve made along the way; if you want feedback turn to them for support.”
