Angelina Jolie's brother reveals how protective he is of actor's children after split from Brad Pitt

Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 3:46 PM

Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven revealed he became protective over her kids following the actress' split from Brad Pitt, reported Page Six.

When "90who10" podcast co-host Jessica Entner questioned Haven how he supported Jolie as her personal life "unfolded in the public eye", he reportedly confessed he felt compelled to change his life in order to prioritise his family.

"That's where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews," he said.

"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation," he continued. "I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she's going through."

The actor, 52, stated that it was critical for him to be present for Jolie's children during their "massively formative years."

"They're becoming young adults early 20s," he added. "I think it's just very natural and I just want to be there any time."

"Anytime I'm blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence," Haven continued.

Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The former couple, who married in August 2014, had been married for 12 years until announcing their divorce in 2016.

Following their divorce, claims surfaced that the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-stars allegedly got into an argument while aboard a private jet with their children in 2016.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six in October 2022, the "Bullet Train" star "choked one of the children and struck another in the face."

The filing said he even "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the documents read.

Pitt later admitted to having raised his voice at his kids but denied getting physical.

"Brad may have been drinking, and admits that he yelled at his son, but he insists he did not hit him or attempt to harm him. It was a confrontation that got out of hand," sources close to the actor told The Post.

The insider furthered Jolie's filing was merely a smear campaign. Meanwhile, the "Maleficent" actress seemingly admitted in September that she and her kids had "a lot of healing to do" following the breakup.

The co-parents were initially granted joint custody of their kids in May 2021. However, a judge threw out the ruling a month later. Custody for Jolie and Pitt's minor children has still not been resolved. However, the duo were officially declared single in 2019, reported Page Six.

