Ananya Panday takes on new role on Bollywood set

Actor says she’s trying out being an assistant director

By ANI

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is trying out a new role, that of assistant director. The star, who is currently working on an Amazon Prime Video series titled Call Me Bae, shared her news on Instagram.

Taking to the social media channel on Tuesday, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress posted a monochrome photograph of herself on Instagram Stories, revealing that she has taken over the role of the first assistant director (AD) on set.


She captioned the photo, "Taking over the first AD job on set today."

Panday’s OTT debut project, the comedy series Call Me Bae, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.


In the show, Panday plays Bella Bae Chowdhary, an heiress who finds suddenly finds herself without a fortune and in need of hustling.

The series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Other projects that Panday is involved with include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

