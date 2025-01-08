Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans

The actress is currently rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been making waves in both her personal and professional life. From her recent box-office successes to rumoured relationships, the young starlet continues to capture the attention of fans and media alike.
In a recent interview with Forbes India, Ananya opened up about her aspirations for the next five years. She revealed her hope to settle down, saying, “Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs.”
The candid admission has delighted fans, who are keen to see how the actor's personal life unfolds.
Last year, Ananya Panday sparked dating rumours with former model Walker Blanco after the two were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The duo reportedly danced to a romantic song, and according to the Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her "partner" during the event. While neither has confirmed the relationship publicly, Walker fuelled speculation with a heartfelt Instagram post on Ananya’s 26th birthday, saying, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee."
On the career front, Ananya is enjoying a streak of success. Her Netflix film CTRL received rave reviews. Prior to that, Ananya shone in the Call Me Bae series, further solidifying her place as one of Bollywood's rising stars. This year, she will star in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay, a project that has already generated significant buzz.
When asked about her career ambitions, Ananya stated, “I really see myself at the top of my game. There’s always competition, but right now, I’m focusing on working and getting better at my craft.”
