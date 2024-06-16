E-Paper

Ananya Panday, dad Chunky meet real ‘Chandu Champion' Murlikant Petkar

Chunky Panday calls meeting 'thrilling'

By ANI

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM

Just a day after the release of Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion, actress Ananya Panday and her father, Chunky Panday, met the real-life inspiration behind the movie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chunky shared his excitement about the encounter, describing it as "absolutely thrilling." He posted a picture that captured the memorable moment.


The picture featured Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, and Muralikant Petkar.

Chunky added a caption that reads, "Was Absolutely Thrilled to meet the Real Chandu Champion Shri Murlikant Petkar. Please watch the Movie to understand my excitement."


Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. In it, Aaryan plays Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

