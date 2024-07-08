Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Families celebrate Grah Shanti Puja

She had a fan girl moment
Ahead of their wedding on July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took part in a Grah Shanti Puja (house blessing ceremony).
Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses from the event, including the moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.
Merchant looked stunning in a cream and golden sari decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Ambani sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.
On Friday, the Ambani family also hosted a sangeet ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.
Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.
Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.
