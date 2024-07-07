Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Who wore what?

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:52 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 2:53 PM

It’s the grandest wedding of the year, with an A-list guest list, performances from Bollywood and international stars and fashion that’s good enough for the runway. And that’s only the pre-wedding celebrations.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, had their sangeet ceremony on July 5; their official nuptial ceremony is planned for the 12th.

Among the star-studded A-listers were Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani; Salman Khan; Varun Dhawan; Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput; and Vicky Kaushal.

Highlights from the sangeet

The musical performances have been stellar for this celebration, with performers including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Shakira and even the Backstreet Boys.

The latest in this long line of musicians is Justin Bieber, who performed for the sangeet ceremony on Friday (June 5). Dressed in his signature casual style, Bieber performed tracks such as Baby, Love Yourself, Peaches, and Sorry.

That’s not to say Bollywood didn’t participate in the happenings. Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill took to the dance floor to jive to the rhythm of Tauba Tauba.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh danced to Salman Khan's No Entry title track and Khan also captivated guests with his power-packed performance on Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai.

Here’s a look at who wore what.

First up, the bride and groom dressed for the spotlight. Her in a chandelier-inspired piece that had pastel hues, Swarovski crystals and an off-shoulder crystal statement blouse. The groom on the other had wore a gold-and-blue ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Kiara Advani was clearly in the mood for some old-school glamour. She chose a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble with a pearl-encrusted bustier, and her hair was on fleek for the turn.

Motherhood looks good on Deepika Padukone. Check out the Kalki 2898 AD stars sari by Torani, which drapes around the elegant actress just so.

Ananya Panday was seeing silver at the Ambani sangeet. She donned a glitterng sequin-rich sari by Manish Malhotra. She added to her look by pairing the outfit with silver jewellery and soft barely-there make-up.

Sara Ali Khan was another one to choose a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The lehenga-style sari had pearls, sequins and crystals – and a fishtail skirt.