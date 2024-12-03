An expat’s love letter to the UAE

In 2014, when I arrived here, my ex-employer provided me with a duplex for a month while I sorted out permanent housing. I couldn’t find a suitable apartment, so I stayed in a shared room with three bunk beds for a few months before moving into the building I currently reside in. The transition from a spacious duplex to a single room shared with two other men reflects the highs and lows of Dubai—a city that welcomes you with open arms, introduces you to new faces, and sometimes leaves you feeling lost. Despite its challenges, Dubai spoils you with friendships and lessons that last a lifetime.

My early days were marked by daily metro rides that I eagerly anticipated. The convenience of visiting the Mall of the Emirates without the hassle of parking felt like a true luxury. BurJuman became our usual rendezvous point, while Lamcy Plaza was the go-to spot for catching Bollywood premieres. Dubai has a special way of crafting experiences, nurturing connections, and sparking unexpected friendships. You might overhear someone venting about a hard day at work, another person excitedly discussing their weekend plans, or someone fretting over their sales targets for the month. These snippets unfold around you as you wait in line at Carrefour or Lulu supermarket. Living in Dubai transforms you into the 'wealthy' cousin who lives abroad, and by default, the host who chauffeurs them around the city. You find joy in showing off landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, and the Global Village, taking pride in these attractions as though they were your own doing.

A common myth about the UAE, particularly Dubai, is its high cost of living. When I first moved here, I brought everything I thought I would need, from furniture to matchboxes, only to realise that there are affordable options available thanks to numerous Day 2 Day shops, which are the UAE's version of 'Dollarama'. The reason I call this a myth is that there is a lifestyle for everyone. You can easily satisfy your appetite with local favourites like a Dh5 shawarma and a Dh1 kadak chai, or you could opt for sushi at some of the fanciest restaurants in the world. The same applies to living options—you can choose a lifestyle based on your budget. From a Dh100 a day motel in Deira to a $25,000 (Dh 91,825) per night 7-star luxury hotel, there's something for everyone here.

Despite the allure, there’s an underlying sense of longing and impermanence, as Dubai remains a transient paradise. However, owning what you love in Dubai is fleeting; it becomes #myDubai in no time. Like a posh hotel during holidays, we all check-in to this paradise, secretly hoping the good times never end. I vividly remember the tears I shed 10 years ago during immigration, knowing my departure meant leaving behind my tearful mother and a piece of my heart. Despite the initial desire to leave for personal reasons, I now find myself longing to return to Dubai every time I’m away from it.

As the famous song from the movie Umrao Jaan goes, “Is Anjuman Mein Aap ko aana hai bar bar (to this gathering you must return again)…”