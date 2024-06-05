Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fan on wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by AFP)

Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan was very taken by a fan’s tribute to him and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, on their 51st wedding anniversary.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video showcasing how a fan celebrated the couple's milestone anniversary.

The video shows a fan's presentation that narrates the lives of the celebrated couple, from Jaya's debut film, Guddi, to their wedding pictures.

The presentation also has several photos of their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Besides this, the video shows a group of fans in New York City cutting a cake. They proudly posed with a poster of Big B and Jaya.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the Kalki 2898 AD actor shared the video to express his gratitude.