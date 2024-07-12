E-Paper

Ambani wedding today: 10 mind-blowing things that happened ahead of the big day

From Rihanna-Katy Perry gigs to exotic animal encounters, here's a recap of the Ambani-Merchant's pre-wedding happenings that put even the 'Crazy Rich Asian' fantasy to shame

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 9:13 AM

Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 9:19 AM

Billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani celebrates the lavish finale of his son's wedding this week, highlighting his staggering wealth, as well as India's rapid economic growth and stark financial inequalities.

Ambani's younger son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in India's financial capital Mumbai starting today, July 12.


Yep, the actual wedding hasn't happened yet: All those star-studded gatherings — and opulent celebrations featuring live entertainment from Rihanna to Justin Bieber — were just the prelude.


Lost track of all the 'crazy-rich Asian' things that happened during the Ambani parties? Here's a recap:

1. Private Rihanna concert

Wedding celebrations began in March with a three-day gala for 1,500-plus guests in Gujarat state.

Rihanna performed her first concert since last year's Super Bowl. It was a 90-minute show where she sang 19 songs, according to reports. Her talent fee? £5 million, the reports added.

2. Mark Zuckerberg flew in

It is a given that Bollywood stars would be in attendance — but when you have Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and ex-US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka flying in for the party, it's a different story. The guest list was packed with the world's movers and shakers right from the start.

3. Magic show courtesy of David Blaine

Parties are so much better with a magic show — but since we're talking about the Ambani wedding, it can't have just any other magician. For the second day of festivities in March, they chose the most famous one you could think of: Renowned illusionist David Blaine.

4. A four-day cruise for all

In June, some 1,200 guests were invited not to 'just another party' but a four-day Mediterranean cruise.

5. Katy Perry gig

A masquerade ball was held at a French chateau in Cannes — and non other Katy Perry sang for everyone.

By the way, the Backstreet Boys and US rapper Pitbull also provided entertainment.

6. From David Guetta to Andrea Bocelli

DJ David Guetta played at a toga party at sea.

The cruise ended in Italy's Portofino, where tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the party in the town square.

7. Exotic animal encounters

Festivities also involved a trip to the Ambani's "animal rescue centre" housing exotic animals.

8. Feast for 50,000

Who said the parties are only for the rich and famous? During the first round of parties, Ambani provided a feast for 50,000 people in his hometown of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The family also organised a mass wedding for 52 "underprivileged" couples near Mumbai, promising to support "hundreds more such weddings" across India.

9. Out-of-this-world invitation 'chest' sent out

In an era where digital invitations could do the job, Anant and Radhika opted for the surreal: They sent out invitation chest — not cards. It was an intricate wooden cabinet: Open it and you'd find a mini silver temple.

10. $10-million pay check for Justin Bieber?

Pop icon Justin Bieber made the crowd sing, dance — and cry — during a private gig for the couple and their guests. The price tag? He was reportedly paid $10 million for his performance.

Web Desk


