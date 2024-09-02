E-Paper

'Alpha' girl Alia Bhatt heads back to Mumbai post films shoot

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday

By ANI

Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)
Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Shavari were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They had been to Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming movie, Alpha.

Bhatt was seen holding her daughter, Raha Kapoor, who was fast asleep.


A few days earlier, they had shared a photograph from the Kashmir shoot.

The image, posted on the actresses' social media accounts, features the two stars looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking natural scenery.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Love, ALPHA" and a collision emoji.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail, expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.Her caption read, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe.The studio, known for its successful ventures like the Tiger franchise, War, and Pathaan, has generated considerable buzz with the release of a title reveal video.

ALSO READ:


