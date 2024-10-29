Allu Arjun shares pics of his kids dressed up for Halloween fun

Indian actor Allu Arjun recently gave fans a sneak peek into his Halloween celebrations as he shared pictures of his kids, Ayaan and Arha, dressed up in cute costumes.

The actor reposted his wife Sneha Reddy's story on Instagram showcasing the kids in their costumes.

In the picture shared by the Pushpa actor, Arha looked adorable in a ghost outfit, while Ayaan stood out with a smirk on his face, holding an axe. Arjun humorously pointed out that Ayaan had taken the axe from the sets of his shoot.

In the photo, Ayaan resembled a character from a Hollywood thriller, with his white mask and axe creating a mysterious look.

"Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?" he wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Arjun, lead of the film, received an Indian National Film Award for his performance in the first part.