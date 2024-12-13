Indian actor Allu Arjun arrested after stampede death at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

The police filed a case against the theatre's management, the actor, and his security team
Photo: AFP
Allu Arjun, a popular Indian actor who headlined the recent blockbuster 'Pushpa 2', has been arrested by police, Indian media reports have stated.
The star was taken into custody on Friday, December 13, after a stampede broke out at his film's premiere in Hyderabad, killing a 39-year-old woman and leaving her son critical.
The police filed a case against the theatre's management, the actor, and his security team as the authorities had not been informed of the actor and his team's visit to the premiere.
