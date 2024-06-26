E-Paper

Alia Bhatt welcomes Ranbir Kapoor to the ‘sunset club’

Power couple share photos from their date

By ANI

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:19 PM

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently treated fans to a glimpse of their latest outing together, termed affectionately by Bhatt as the “sunset club”.

In a series of Instagram posts, Bhatt shared photos of the two of them; she was in an Elie Saab creation.


The dress, a sage green outfit, featured a corset top, a flowing silk drape, bohemian details, and intricate embroidery, perfectly complemented by a chic bun hairstyle and minimalist accessories.

Meanwhile, Kapoor looked dapper in a maroon-black tuxedo paired with a classic white shirt and a black bow tie, adding a playful twist with a matching black eye mask.


The couple, who exchanged vows in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in November of the same year, continues to charm audiences both on and off-screen.

On the work front, Kapoor has won plaudits for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and is set to star in its sequel, Animal Park.

Bhatt, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, awaits the release of Jigra and Love and War.

