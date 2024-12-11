Alia Bhatt congratulates Payal Kapadia for Golden Globes nomination

Indian director Payal Kapadia. Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to filmmaker Payal Kapadia over her history-making Golden Globes nomination. She scored India's first nomination at the Golden Globes for her movie, All We Imagine As Light.

"History is yours," Bhatt wrote on Instagram Story, tagging Kapadia, who received a nomination for the Best Director (Motion Picture category) at the 82nd Golden Globes awards 2025 for her film All We Imagine As Light. The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

The nominations were announced on December 9 by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

Rajkummar Rao also wished Kapadia on his Instagram handle by writing, "Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you."

All We Imagine As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend.Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions.