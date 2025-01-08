Alia Bhatt 'back to the grind' post family vacation in Thailand

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back at work after a long vacation with family in Thailand.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day. "Back to the grind," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhatt will be seen headlining spy drama Alpha with Sharvari.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt also collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.