Akshay Kumer, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer promises unprecedented action extravaganza

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM Last updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 11:04 AM

Prepare for an unparalleled cinematic experience as Pooja Entertainment unleashes the explosive trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' sparking a nationwide frenzy. This upcoming blockbuster, masterminded by Producer Jackky Bhagnani and Director Ali Abbas Zafar, promises a breathtaking fusion of action and adrenaline, destined to enrapture audiences globally.

The grand trailer launch in Mumbai saw the star-studded cast and crew gather to offer a tantalising glimpse into the film's larger-than-life world. Featuring heart-pounding action sequences and jaw-dropping stunts, the trailer showcases the timeless charisma of Akshay Kumar alongside the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. The introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role only adds to the anticipation surrounding the film's April 10 release.

Speaking about 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Akshay Kumar expresses his enthusiasm, emphasising the blend of action and comedy coupled with real stunts as a highlight of the project. Tiger Shroff echoes his sentiment, underscoring the thrill of working on a script that instantly captivated the entire team.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran reflects on the gratification of portraying a diverse character, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. For Producer Jackky Bhagnani, the film is the realisation of a dream to transform his father's beloved IP into a monumental cinematic spectacle, made possible by the collaboration of top-notch talent.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar expresses pride in crafting a film that pushes boundaries, lauding the dedication of the entire cast and crew in bringing his vision to life. With three tracks already making waves as party anthems, the film's soundtrack sets the stage for the impending cinematic extravaganza.

Scheduled for release on April 10, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

