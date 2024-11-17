Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn reflect on challenges in Bollywood

While Bollywood continues to be a global cinematic powerhouse, cracks within the industry are becoming increasingly apparent. At the recent Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Hindi film stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn candidly discussed the pressing issues plaguing Bollywood, particularly its lack of unity compared to the flourishing South Indian film industry.

Highlighting the stark differences between Bollywood and South cinema, Akshay Kumar said, “I agree that we don’t have much unity.” Ajay Devgn added, “I really appreciate how they [South Indian cinema] stand together as an industry, which, honestly speaking, we lack here.”

This camaraderie in the South film industry, which includes coordinated release schedules and mutual support, has been instrumental in its growing dominance. The actors pointed to this unified approach as a significant factor contributing to the success of South Indian cinema on both domestic and international platforms.

Ajay Devgn shed light on how older actors like him, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan still maintain strong personal and professional relationships. “If films of Akshay and mine are releasing on the same day, we’d pick up the call to see what can be done. If it can’t be averted, we promote each other’s films.”

Ajay cited the example of Akshay transferring the title rights for Son of Sardaar, a gesture that reflects the bond shared among the senior actors. However, he acknowledged that this spirit of collaboration is increasingly rare. “Apart from a few of us, the industry is divided,” he admitted.

Responding to a question about the decline of two-hero or two-heroine films in Bollywood, Akshay expressed disappointment. “Ajay and I have done films together. I’ve worked with Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc. Now, it doesn’t happen, and it is sad,” he said.