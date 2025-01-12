Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan to star in horror comedy 'Jhalak'

Bollywood actors Aaman Devgan (L) and Rasha Thadani. Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan will star in the horror comedy Jhalak.

The film will be created under Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster Jhamkudi, has come on board to direct the film. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the writer of the hit Munjya, has also joined the team.

Ajay in a statement said, "After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience."

Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak added, "Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way."

The film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence soon. More details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced in the coming months.

In a conversation with ANI, Aaman shared his experience of working with horses in the film.

Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."