Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attend Aaradhya's school event

Other actors including Vidya Balan and Ishaan Khattar were also present
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were spotted at the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on on Friday.
They, along with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, went to cheer for their daughter, Aaradhya, who is a student at the school.
Abhishek sported a green co-ord set, while Aishwarya looked elegant in a black outfit.
The event was star-studded, with celebs like Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khattar, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Radhika Merchant also attending.
The couple had also attended the school event on Thursday, accompanied by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.
The couple's joint appearance comes amid months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest.
Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek made another public appearance together, putting an end to whispers of a rift in the family.
On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was released on November 22.
Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai earlier this year.
