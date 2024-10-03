After Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde joins 'Thalapathy 69'

'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
Actor Pooja Hegde is now part of the Thalapathy 69 project.
This marks Thalapathy Vijay and Hegde's second collaboration after Beast, which was a massive success. The film's song Arabic Kuthu became a chart-buster.
Film banner KVN Productions made the announcement officially through its Instagram handle stating, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal."
Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Hegde expressed her enthusiasm, writing, "Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay."
The makers also recently announced Bobby Deol as part of the ensemble cast.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is slated to be released in October 2025. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
In Bollywood, Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Deva.
