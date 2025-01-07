Adrien Brody reflects on his life after Golden Globes win

US actor Adrien Brody. Photo: AFP

Actor Adrien Brody reflected on his career following his Golden Globe win for Best Actor Male in a Motion Picture-Drama, The Brutalist on Sunday.

Brody emerged victorious from a competitive pool of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). With this, the Oscar-winning actor has added another accolade to his illustrious career.

Backstage, the actor recalled the highs and lows of his acting career after his famous 2003 Oscar win for Pianist, reported Deadline.

"It has been decades, I've had a long life and career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys. It's given me perspective, it's given me great appreciation for this moment because it can go away," said Brody.

Brody said, "I'm very grateful. I've had a very blessed career, but it's still a challenge to find work such as this. You can have a triumph in your life again is healing and rewarding and what it speaks to of my family's struggles and the hardships that they faced that have given me firm footing as an American actor."

At Golden Globes 2025 in LA, Brody expressed his deep gratitude, reflecting on his journey in Hollywood and the personal significance of his role in The Brutalist in his emotional acceptance speech after winning the award

"I will cherish this moment forever," Brody said, adding, "This has been an incredible journey, and I'm proud to share this moment with all of you."