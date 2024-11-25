Adele's emotional message for son, fiance Rich Paul wins the Internet

Singer Adele gave a special shoutout to her son Angelo and fiance Rich Paul on the final night of her Las Vegas residency, reported reported E! Online.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I... hate touring," said the singer, adding, "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that."

Adele, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, shared, "But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits."

While appearing onstage during her last Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele also talked about her fiance, saying, "To my partner Rich," the "Send My Love" singer said, "Thank you for always making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do. There have been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained."

The singer, who began her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 after postponing it by several months, also said that she "got closure" when Celine Dion attended one of her Weekends With Adele shows in October.