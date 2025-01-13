Ajith Kumar wins Michelin 24H Dubai after major crash

In a dramatic twist that has left fans and critics buzzing, Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar has stepped out of the shadows after 15 years of silence, not to discuss his illustrious acting career, but to celebrate his audacious leap into the world of professional car racing. The legendary actor’s venture into motorsports, marked by the formation of the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, has sent shockwaves through both the cinema and sporting arenas.

A Thunderous Debut

Kumar’s racing team made an electrifying debut at the Michelin 24H Dubai endurance race, clinching third place in the 991 category. Adding to the triumph, Kumar was honoured with the prestigious "Spirit of the Race" award in the GT4 category. Speaking about his choice to debut at this high-stakes event, Kumar's words carried a confident edge: “This is just my practice ground to test out my equipment and racing plan. The main game is at the Michelin 24H Barcelona 2025 Main Race taking place from 26-28 September this year.”

Kumar's gratitude for his team was evident as he gestured to teammates Fabian Duffieux, Mathieu Detry, and Cameron McLeod. “Most drivers don’t like to share their data or engineers, but my team has been so transparent, teaching me everything I need to know to get this far. I owe this win to them,” he said with heartfelt sincerity.

When Kumar returned to the circuit for 24H Dubai 2025, little did he know that a crash during practice would cause him to reconsider the race.

Indian media reported that Kumar crashed his car into a barrier, totalling it, during the practice spin. He was unhurt. Subsequently, his team released a statement, which reads: “In the last couple of days, the core committee of Ajith Kumar Racing has thoroughly assessed the impact of the recent crash involving Mr. Ajith Kumar during preparations for the Dubai 24H Series. The 24-hour endurance racing format is immensely demanding, and the team has kept in consideration the challenges that lies ahead of the long season. As the team owner and an integral part of the team, Mr. Ajith Kumar’s well-being and the overall success of the teams remain the top priorities.”

“In a unique and bold move, he will take on a dual role serving as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten in the Porsche 992 Cup Car (Number 901), while competing as a driver for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in Porsche Cayman GT4 (Number 414) in the event,” it adds.

The Roots of a Racer

Kumar, whose cinematic journey began in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar and now boasts a portfolio of 61 films, has two eagerly awaited Tamil-language releases this year: Vidamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. He credits his racing resilience to his diverse past. “My project management skills stem from my early careers as an apprentice mechanic and a model, among others. And my persistence? That’s all thanks to my wife, Shalini. She’s been acting since the age of three, and she’s taught me what it means to keep going no matter what,” he shared, his voice brimming with pride.

Kumar's acknowledgement of Shalini’s unwavering support struck a chord with fans. “She’s the reason I can race today. She let me chase this dream, and I’ll forever be grateful,” he added with a rare glimpse into his personal life.

A Record-Breaking Phenomenon

The 2025 Dubai 24 Hour Race witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with fans swarming the stadium in numbers unseen in its 19-year history. International motorsports enthusiasts even remarked that Kumar’s presence rivalled the fandom of veteran racer Max Verstappen. When asked about the added pressure of his massive fanbase, Kumar's response was as unflinching as his racing spirit: “I’d be naive to say that the massive presence of my fans doesn’t add to the pressure. But I’ve never been afraid of losing. I love them unconditionally and hope this translates to motorsports earning its due credit among the Indian diaspora, like cricket.”

Kumar's win has been celebrated across the film industry, with actor R. Madhavan showing his support directly from the venue. “Ajith has made the impossible possible, and we couldn't be prouder of him for getting the Indian flag flying so high in an international competition,” he said. Actors like Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their wishes.

