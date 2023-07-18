Actor Deepika Padukone's Project K first look sparks excitement

The movie, which will release in January 2024, also stars Prabhas

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 1:04 PM

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone’s first look from the much-awaited Telugu film Project K is here. The poster was supposed to be out on Monday, July 17. However, it got delayed and was released a day later.

The makers, Vyjayanthi Films, at the time of releasing Deepika’s first look poster from Project K, wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow.” The film, which will be released in January 2024, also stars Prabhas.

In the first-look poster, Deepika looks determined, wearing something sort of a stillsuit in a dusty surrounding. It seems she is on a serious mission, possibly to save those in need.

But what caught our attention is how Deepika Padukone's first look bears a similarity to Zendaya's Chani from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Similar to the Hollywood actress, Deepika can be seen in a bodysuit, taking on the role of a soldier on a mission.

The first glimpse of Project K will be released on July 20 in the US at San Diego Comic-Con and on July 21 in India.

Project K’s promo was also featured at the iconic Times Square in New York.

Nag Ashwin, a National-award winner, is directing Project K. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Project K will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

