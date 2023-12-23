Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in Malibu home, neighbour arrested

The film is all set to hit theatres on December 21
Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary.
Officers were called to the "Two and a Half Men" star's home for a "battery/disturbance", Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said.
Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff's office said.
Entertainment outlet TMZ said Schrock, 47, is one of Sheen's neighbours, who had "forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door."
"We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the title reported, adding that Sheen was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.
TMZ said this was not the first confrontation between the neighbours, reporting that previous incidents had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car.
Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with adult actresses.
He has appeared in films including "Platoon", "Wall Street" (alongside his father) and "Young Guns".
His television career has included "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," a series loosely based on his hard-partying reputation.
