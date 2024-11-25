'Acting saved me': Vedang Raina on fame, breaking into Bollywood and the Gen-Z mindset

In an industry that thrives on larger-than-life personas and long-standing dynasties, Bollywood's newest sensation, Vedang Raina, is carving a niche with his fresh take on stardom.

As the breakout star of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Vedang’s portrayal of Reggie Mantle first introduced him as a promising talent with layers of charisma and authenticity. With his boyish charm, soulful voice, and an academic track record that would make any parent proud, the Delhi-born, Mumbai-raised actor has now become a name to watch.

From a childhood steeped in music and academic excellence to navigating the uncharted waters of Bollywood stardom, the Gen-Z actor opens up on his roots, his rise to fame, and what drives him to succeed in an industry he once never thought of as his calling.

A tale of two cities

Born in Delhi but raised in Mumbai, Vedang embodies the cultural duality of India’s most vibrant metropolises. Though his family moved to Mumbai when he was just a year old, his childhood memories still remain steeped in Delhi’s charm.

“My grandparents, uncles, and aunts were all in Delhi,” Vedang recalls. “We visited every year, and my parents would show me around like they were tourists themselves, discovering the newness of the city while still holding onto their Delhi roots.”

When asked about the perennial Delhi versus Mumbai debate, Vedang diplomatically maintains a neutral stance. “I have a soft spot for Delhi, but Mumbai is my life,” he says with a smile, adding that it's his experiences in and connection to both the cities that have shaped his perspectives as a young adult.

A multifaceted beginning

Vedang’s first foray into the arts came not through acting but music. He vividly remembers being inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish, begging his parents for the superhero’s mask and costume. “It was amazing to see an Indian superhero,” he says. “I was equally obsessed with Batman and Krrish.”

His musical journey began at the age of 11 when he picked up a guitar, initially to impress girls, he admits with a laugh. By the time he was 14, Vedang was performing in school competitions, gradually overcoming his shyness. “My bandmates encouraged me to sing, and it just snowballed from there.”

Despite his artistic inclinations, Vedang excelled academically. Scoring 96 per cent in his 10th-grade exams and 97 per cent in his 12th, he was the quintessential overachiever. “I was a science student but didn’t feel drawn to engineering or medicine,” he says. “Eventually, I pursued business, but it didn’t fulfil me either.”

The leap into acting

Vedang’s journey to acting was far from planned. During college, his growing dissatisfaction with academics led him to explore new avenues. A chance submission of music covers and photographs to a talent agency opened unexpected doors. “They suggested I try acting, and I thought, ‘Why not?’” Vedang recalls. “I auditioned for two years before The Archies happened.”

Still from 'The Archies'

Landing the role of Reggie Mantle was serendipitous. Initially auditioning for the titular role of Archie, Vedang was later asked to test for Reggie. “I wasn’t thrilled at first because Reggie seemed like the antagonist or comic relief,” he admits. “But once I saw Zoya’s vision, I realised how nuanced the character was.”

Soon, the Netflix adaptation of The Archies placed him in the spotlight alongside a star-studded cast. Yet, it was Vedang’s performance that stood out, earning praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Reflecting on his experience with Zoya, Vedang speaks with great admiration. “She made it so easy for newcomers like us. When I worked on my second film, I realised that things don't usually work that way. Nobody is that easy on people who are just starting out and still learning and growing.”

'Alia made it so easy for me'

Following The Archies, Vedang transitioned seamlessly into a high-stakes project, Jigra, opposite Bollywood powerhouse Alia Bhatt. Sharing screen space with an industry stalwart was daunting but transformative, says Vedang.

'Jigra' poster

“I was nervous,” Vedang admits. "I knew it wouldn’t be like working with Zoya, who looked after us like a mentor. Now, it felt more like a professional setting.” And while the film’s director, Vasan Bala, brought a supportive energy to the set, Vedang knew the expectations were higher. “Vasan sir was incredibly sweet, which definitely made things easier, but it was still a more structured and professional environment,” he added.

Adding to the pressure was the presence of Alia, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to deliver and to do justice to being part of the film—not just for myself, but also for everyone on set.”

However, his initial apprehensions eased as soon as he began working alongside the team. “After the first day, it became so much easier,” he says. “Alia made it so easy for me, which was a huge relief.”

Observing Alia’s craft firsthand was also an education in itself, says the actor. “I would sneak onto the set during her scenes to watch and learn. Her effortlessness is something I aspire to have on screen.”

The weight of expectations

As his star continues to rise, Vedang remains mindful of the pressures that come with fame. Yet, for now, he sees acting as his safe haven—a refuge from the rigours of everyday life. “The most challenging time for me was during the lockdown,” he shares. “I graduated on Zoom, had no idea what to do with my life, and felt utterly lost.”

Acting, however, provided a sense of purpose for the 24-year-old. “Being on set is where I feel the most alive. What you might struggle to express in real life, you get to channel on set,” he adds. “Acting gives you the excuse and the freedom to explore those emotions, and that’s what I love about it.”

Men & mental health

Vedang also reflects on the broader struggles men face when it comes to emotional vulnerability. “I’ve often been told that I’m someone who doesn’t really open up about how I’m feeling, which is ironic, considering I’m an actor,” he shares, acknowledging that this isn’t an uncommon experience for men.

“I do think men, in general, find it harder to deal with their emotions,” says Vedang. “I’ve felt that way too. I’ve never been the type to easily share what I’m really feeling with people.”

For the young actor, the solution lies in finding an outlet to process and express those emotions. “It’s so important to find a way to process and release emotions, whether it’s through acting or something else. It makes a huge difference,” he adds.

So, what lies ahead for Vedang? The future feels both exciting and unpredictable, the actor says, as he continues to hone his craft through workshops and remains open to exploring diverse roles. “I regret not going to film school,” he confesses. “But I’m making up for it by learning on the job.”

